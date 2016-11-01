Art + Craft Beer Fest At Interface Gallery. 

Temescal Alley is a go-to for many Oaklanders seeking a barbershop cut or fancy cactus, but perhaps fewer are familiar with the very consistent curating at the alley’s resident gallery, Interface. For the uninitiated, Interface’s outdoor Art + Craft Beer Fest this Saturday will be a prime chance for art lovers and rookies alike to appreciate the work that Interface showcases — and get buzzed. The event will feature four local breweries, including Temescal Brewing Company and Federation Brewing Company, and the outdoor environs of Temescal Alley will be host to a temporary group art show featuring local artists Lisa Rybovich Crallè, Laurie Reid, Megan Reed, Manuel Angeja, Kari Marboe, David Mohr, Emily Wick, and Elizabeth Russell. This will also be a great opportunity to see the show currently on view inside Interface Gallery, by Oakland artist Lana Williams. The exhibition, titled, is a series of bold, colorful paintings and photographs cut and pasted into irregular shapes, sometimes not even fitting within their designated frames. For $20, attendees get a 6 oz commemorative tasting glass and tickets for eight tastings. Or, pay $3 per individual taste. All the proceeds go toward supporting Interface Gallery’s future programming.