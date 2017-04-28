Anula's Cafe 

1319 Franklin St.
Oakland, CA 94612
510-834-3023
AnulasCafe.com
Oakland-Downtown
This Chinatown breakfast and lunch counter serves “organic bicycle-pedaled roasted coffee” and Sri Lankan homemade Chai tea. There’s also an array of tropical smoothies, and a lunch menu full of Caribbean and Sri Lankan flavors that rotates daily and often sells out…

