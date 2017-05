click to enlarge Photo By Tamar Levine

The last time Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness and Atlas Genius played in the area was for last year’s BottleRock. If you missed the three-day festival and did not get a chance to see them live, both bands will play in Berkeley as part of the Zombies in America Tour. The price of a ticket to this gig is also a donation to McMahon’s Dear Jack Foundation, which provides resources for adolescents and young adults dealing with a cancer diagnosis. In 2005, McMahon himself was diagnosed with acute lymphocytic leukemia, while he was touring with his former band Jack’s Mannequin.