May 17, 2017 Arts & Culture » Visual Art

An Oakland Film Series Examines the Black Aesthetic 

Ryanaustin Dennis invites filmmakers and audiences to wonder out loud.

By
Filmmaker Wes Anderson’s oeuvre possesses of one of the most identifiable aesthetics in cinema. With a great respect for color theory, the filmmaker assigns a striking palette to his works. And then there’s his penchant for symmetry and depicting familial life…

full article »

Tags:

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Latest in Visual Art

Author Archives

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations
Submit an event

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Recent Issues

May 10, 2017
May 3, 2017
Apr 26, 2017

Apr 19, 2017
Apr 12, 2017
Apr 5, 2017
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2016

OTHER YEARS

© 2017 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation