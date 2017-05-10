Amy Goodman & Democracy Now! in Berkeley 

click to enlarge Courtesy of Wiki Commons

In 1996, Amy Goodman was a mere local radio host for a fledgling Pacific Radio show calledwhich sought to uncover issues largely ignored by the mainstream media. Twenty years later,jumped mediums from radio to television and into heights as the premier alternate journalism program.now broadcasts online to millions of viewers. Presented by KPFA, Goodman returns to the Bay Area to speak about her 20 years hostingand the political currents she witnessed across the United States at the First Presbyterian Church of Berkeley on May 14. Undergoing a national promotion tour for her new book,, Goodman and co-author Denis Moynihan will discuss powerful grassroots movements and the men and women who inspired the movements, from Occupy Wall Street to Black Lives Matter. Goodman and Moynihan will be joined by Cat Brooks, activist and co-producer of KPFA’s Up-Front show, airing weekday mornings. Advance tickets are available at Marcus Books, Books Inc/Berkeley, Pegasus, Moe’s, Walden Pond Bookstore, Diesel a Bookstore, and Mrs. Dalloway’s.