AMF Southshore Lanes 

300 Park St.
Alameda, CA 94502
510-523-6767
AMF.com/southshorelanes
Alameda
Offers traditional bowling on 40 lanes and features new flat-screens for scoring. With food and drinks available at the cafe or bar. Also includes pool tables and arcade-style games…

