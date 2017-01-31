January 31, 2017 Arts & Culture » Books Pick

American Hookup at Books Inc. 

By
Email
Print
click to enlarge COURTESY OF LISA WADE - Lisa Wade
  • Courtesy of Lisa Wade
  • Lisa Wade

Event Details

Thursday, February 2, at 7 p.m., at Books Inc., 1491 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley. No cover. BooksInc.net.
In 2017, there’s nary an issue more deserving of frank and fact-based discussion than the culture of sex. This hold especially true on college campuses, and for teens. If you feel lost amid the discussions of pleasures, ambivalence, violence, disconnected relationships, casual and active competition of sex, Lisa Wade’s book American Hookup: The New Culture of Sex on Campus brings clarity to the issues. Wade is in conversation this Thursday at Books Inc.’s Berkeley location, along with Peggy Orenstein, Bay Area-based author of Girls & Sex: Navigating the Complicated New Landscape. The event offers not only up-to-date, scientifically sturdy books about hookup culture and its realities, but also the wit and wisdom of two women researchers and writers. If there are answers as to “Where do we go from here?” Wade and Orenstein are most likely to have them.

