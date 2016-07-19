July 19, 2016 Music

All Hail Jasmine Infiniti, the Self-Proclaimed Queen of Hell 

The DJ is taking over the Bay Area's underground nightlife scene, and carving out safe spaces for trans women to celebrate themselves in the process.

By
There's something uniquely captivating about Jasmine Infiniti, a Bay Area DJ originally from the Bronx. Over six feet tall with a sleek, devilish style, the self-proclaimed "queen of hell" effortlessly mixes vogue beats with dark, ambient effects, mesmerizing audiences at underground warehouse…

full article »

Tags:

Comments (4)

Showing 1-4 of 4

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-4 of 4

Add a comment

Latest in Music

Author Archives

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations
Submit an event

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Recent Issues

Aug 24, 2016
Aug 17, 2016
Aug 10, 2016

Aug 3, 2016
Jul 27, 2016
Jul 20, 2016
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2016

OTHER YEARS

© 2016 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation