February 28, 2017 News & Opinion » News

Alameda County Officials Say Repealing Affordable Care Act Would Be ‘Devastating’ 

More than 150,000 residents receive some kind of health benefits from the ACA.

By
Millions of Americans found health care through the Affordable Care Act, including more than 150,000 in Alameda County — and many now fear that they will lose it once President Trump officially slashes “Obamacare.” To make matters worse, the Republicans have…

full article »

Tags:

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Latest in News

Author Archives

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations
Submit an event

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Recent Issues

Feb 22, 2017
Feb 15, 2017
Feb 8, 2017

Feb 1, 2017
Jan 25, 2017
Jan 18, 2017
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2017

OTHER YEARS

© 2017 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation