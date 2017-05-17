May 17, 2017 Music » Show Preview

Ab-Soul At The New Parish 

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY OF AB-SOUL
  • Photo Courtesy of Ab-Soul
If you can’t remember the last time Ab-Soul came to the Bay, that’s because it has been more than two years since his last local sighting. During that time, the Black Hippy member has been working on his most recent project, Do What Thou Wilt, which dropped last December. The album is clearly a love story, and has heavy female-infused vibes; it’s almost like he intended his lyrics to appeal to every intellectual woke woman out there. For instance, the track “Wifey Vs. WiFi /// P.M.S.” uses metaphors to intertwine digital communication and compatibility with the opposite sex. Or, in his words: “I want you to tweet me right now if you’re using your third-eye phone — it’s Wifey or WiFi.” I’m not sure how many other women agree with me about this album being well-received, but I am pretty sure that the ones who do will be at this show.

Tuesday, May 23, 7:30pm, $25, 18-and-over (under 21 must buy $5 drink ticket at door). The New Parish, 1743 San Pablo Ave, Oakland, TheNewParish.com.



