To celebrate the National Park Service Centennial, the David Brower Center is hosting a night dedicated to David Vassar, the Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning documentarian whose work honors nature and advocates for preservation. The August 25 event will feature a presentation by Vassar, followed by a screening of, a life-long retrospective that follows Vassar’s environmental filmmaking endeavors through Yosemite, the Grand Canyon, Grand Teton, Yellowstone, and Death Valley National Parks. After the screening, there will be a VIP reception with Vassar on the Brower Center’s Terrace. That’s $35. Otherwise, tickets are $15–$20.