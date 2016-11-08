November 08, 2016 Movies » Movie Review

A Girl and Her Bird: The Eagle Huntress 

Outdoor documentary proves irresistible.

By
Aisholpan Nurgaiv in The Eagle Huntress.

Aisholpan Nurgaiv in The Eagle Huntress.

Email
Print
click to enlarge Aisholpan Nurgaiv in The Eagle Huntress.
  • Aisholpan Nurgaiv in The Eagle Huntress.

The Eagle Huntress

Directed by Otto Bell. Opens Friday 

Thirteen-year-old schoolgirl Aisholpan, the subject of Otto Bell's exciting documentary The Eagle Huntress, seems ready-made for conversion into the heroine of a trite "inspirational" narrative travelogue — the kind that casts an up-and-coming Hollywood starlet in the title role and uses handier locations, like the Rockies, to stand in for Aisholpan's family's ancestral hunting grounds in the Altai Mountains, in the corner of Mongolia, Kazakhstan, China, and Russia in Central Asia. So you're advised to see Bell's doc before it gets remade and ruined. (Reportedly, the property has already been optioned as a potential animated feature.)

Females had never been considered as either hunters or eagle trainers in the nomadic Kazakh culture in which Aisholpan Nurgaiv lives with her family. So it's a bold move when she and her father go up the mountain from their yurt on the steppes to capture an eaglet to help them catch foxes and other fur-bearing varmints. It's a personal self-reliance project for Aisholpan, who has always loved working with animals, with her father's wholehearted encouragement. But first there's the reluctance of tribal elders to overcome, and the definitive test for the girl and her pet at the annual Eagle Festival.

The snowy, rugged scenery is magnificent, captured by British cinematographer Simon Niblett, with a Go-Pro sequence shot by Aisholpan as she rappels down a cliff to the eagle's nest. The setting of a frozen lake at -40F is especially breathtaking. And we observe how the family lives in the desolate-but-beautiful landscape. Except for four-wheel-drive SUVs intermittently taking the place of ponies, they live more or less as they always have. Bell, a UK native now based in the US who previously made his living shooting "branded content" videos, provides two kinds of thrills in The Eagle Huntress — the ethnographic and the gee-whiz type — with his colorful profile of Aisholpan and the Kazakh people. This UK/US/Mongolia co-prod is a must-see.


Contact the author of this piece, send a letter to the editor, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter.

More Movie Review »

Tags: ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Anonymous and pseudonymous comments will be removed.

Latest in Movie Review

Author Archives

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Blogs

Oakland rapper Elujay releases video for “Flagrant” featuring YMTK

Culture Spy - November 8, 2:53 PM

Oakland rapper Elujay releases video for “Flagrant” featuring YMTK

ELECTION RESULTS: Follow Us For Live Updates, News, and Analysis on Election Day

Seven Days - November 8, 11:31 AM

ELECTION RESULTS: Follow Us For Live Updates, News, and Analysis on Election Day

Cosecha Is (Hopefully) Coming to the Oakland's Dimond District

What the Fork - November 8, 11:19 AM

Cosecha Is (Hopefully) Coming to the Oakland's Dimond District

Where to Buy Pie for Thanksgiving in the East Bay

What the Fork - November 7, 11:16 AM

Where to Buy Pie for Thanksgiving in the East Bay

Raiders' Dominant Win Over Denver Last Night (Finally) Proves That Oakland Is For Real

Seven Days - November 7, 11:04 AM

Raiders' Dominant Win Over Denver Last Night (Finally) Proves That Oakland Is For Real

More Seven Days More Culture Spy More from the Blogs

Special Reports

Taste, Fall 2016

Everything you need to know about dining in and out in the East Bay.

By Thien Pham, Luke Tsai, Cynthia Salaysay, Nick Miller, Jasmine Guillory, Eda Yu and Pilar Reyes

The Queer & Trans Issue 2016

Queer and trans coverage contributed by individuals who identify as queer or trans.

By Sarah Burke, Anna Pulley, Donna Kazimarki, Sarah Burke and Nastia Voynovskaya, Anthony J. Williams and Amanda Arkansassy Harris

Recent Issues

Nov 2, 2016
Oct 26, 2016
Oct 19, 2016

Oct 12, 2016
Oct 5, 2016
Sep 28, 2016
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2016

OTHER YEARS

© 2016 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation