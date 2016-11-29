November 29, 2016 Food & Drink » Food Event Pick

A Gefilte Manifesto-Inspired Dinner At Saul's Restaurant & Delicatessen. 

By
Email
Print
click to enlarge LAUREN VOLO - Jeffrey Yoskowitz (left) and Liz Alpern.
  • Lauren Volo
  • Jeffrey Yoskowitz (left) and Liz Alpern.

Event Details

Thu., Dec. 1, 6:30–8:30 p.m., $38, SaulsDeli.com
If your idea of Jewish food hasn’t moved beyond your bubbe’s gefilte fish recipe or the oversized pastrami sandwiches at Katz’s Deli, this dinner — hosted by Saul’s Restaurant & Delicatessen (1475 Shattuck Ave., Berkeley) — seeks to shift your paradigm. The guests of honor are Liz Alpern and Jeffrey Yoskowitz, the proprietors of the New York City-based Gefilteria, who are in town to promote their new cookbook, The Gefilte Manifesto: New Recipes for Old World Jewish Foods. In the book, Alpern and Yoskowitz update traditional Ashkenazi Jewish recipes by looking toward the cooking techniques used by their Eastern European forebears — dispensing with the notion, for instance, that gefilte fish ought to come pre-packaged inside a glass jar. Saul’s chef Peter Levitt will cook a meal inspired by The Gefilte Manifesto, featuring such dishes as fermented rye and mushroom soup, gefilte and herring salad, and spinach-and-leek pierogi.

Contact the author of this piece, send a letter to the editor, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter.

More Food Event Pick »

Tags:

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Anonymous and pseudonymous comments will be removed.

Latest in Food Event Pick

Author Archives

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Food & Drink Blogs

In Uptown Oakland, Catered to You Serves a Fish Sandwich Worth Saving

What the Fork - November 28, 1:33 PM

In Uptown Oakland, Catered to You Serves a Fish Sandwich Worth Saving

No Piece of the Pie: New Report Paints Bleak Picture of Food Industry Labor Conditions

What the Fork - November 15, 1:37 PM

No Piece of the Pie: New Report Paints Bleak Picture of Food Industry Labor Conditions

Mid-Week Menu: Super Duper Is Coming to the East Bay; Berkeley Social Club and Fort Green Arrive

What the Fork - November 11, 11:00 AM

Mid-Week Menu: Super Duper Is Coming to the East Bay; Berkeley Social Club and Fort Green Arrive

Cosecha Is (Hopefully) Coming to the Oakland's Dimond District

What the Fork - November 8, 11:19 AM

Cosecha Is (Hopefully) Coming to the Oakland's Dimond District

Where to Buy Pie for Thanksgiving in the East Bay

What the Fork - November 7, 11:16 AM

Where to Buy Pie for Thanksgiving in the East Bay

More from the Blogs

Special Reports

Holiday Guide 2016

A guide to this holiday season's gifts, outings, eats, and more.

By Luke Tsai, Jody Colley, Darwin BondGraham, Lou Fancher, Sarah Burke, Nick Miller, Eda Yu, Winston Cho, H. Graph Massara, Pilar Reyes, Shajia Abidi and Ngaio Bealum

Taste, Fall 2016

Everything you need to know about dining in and out in the East Bay.

By Thien Pham, Luke Tsai, Cynthia Salaysay, Nick Miller, Jasmine Guillory, Eda Yu and Pilar Reyes

Recent Issues

Nov 23, 2016
Nov 16, 2016
Nov 9, 2016

Nov 2, 2016
Oct 26, 2016
Oct 19, 2016
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2016

OTHER YEARS

© 2016 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation