A Gefilte Manifesto-Inspired Dinner At Saul's Restaurant & Delicatessen. 

If your idea of Jewish food hasn’t moved beyond your bubbe’s gefilte
fish recipe or the oversized pastrami sandwiches at Katz’s Deli, this dinner — hosted by Saul’s Restaurant & Delicatessen (1475 Shattuck Ave., Berkeley) — seeks to shift your paradigm. The guests of honor are Liz Alpern and Jeffrey Yoskowitz, the proprietors of the New York City-based Gefilteria, who are in town to promote their new cookbook, The Gefilte Manifesto: New Recipes for Old World Jewish Foods
. In the book, Alpern and Yoskowitz update traditional Ashkenazi Jewish recipes by looking toward the cooking techniques used by their Eastern European forebears — dispensing with the notion, for instance, that gefilte
fish ought to come pre-packaged inside a glass jar. Saul’s chef Peter Levitt will cook a meal inspired by The Gefilte Manifesto
, featuring such dishes as fermented rye and mushroom soup, gefilte
and herring salad, and spinach-and-leek pierogi.