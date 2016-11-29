A Gefilte Manifesto-Inspired Dinner At Saul's Restaurant & Delicatessen. 

If your idea of Jewish food hasn’t moved beyond your bubbe’sfish recipe or the oversized pastrami sandwiches at Katz’s Deli, this dinner — hosted by Saul’s Restaurant & Delicatessen (1475 Shattuck Ave., Berkeley) — seeks to shift your paradigm. The guests of honor are Liz Alpern and Jeffrey Yoskowitz, the proprietors of the New York City-based Gefilteria, who are in town to promote their new cookbook,. In the book, Alpern and Yoskowitz update traditional Ashkenazi Jewish recipes by looking toward the cooking techniques used by their Eastern European forebears — dispensing with the notion, for instance, thatfish ought to come pre-packaged inside a glass jar. Saul’s chef Peter Levitt will cook a meal inspired by, featuring such dishes as fermented rye and mushroom soup,and herring salad, and spinach-and-leek pierogi.