February 15, 2017 Movies » Movie Review

A Cure for Wellness Is Good for What Eels You 

Gore Verbinski goes gothic in a spooky Swiss sanitarium.

By
Email
Print
click to enlarge static1.squarespace.jpg
Gore Verbinski’s A Cure for Wellness is monumentally silly despite its grandiose visual scheme and emblematic, humorless tone – both of which make it even more ridiculous. But that doesn’t mean we can’t have a little perverse fun watching Dane De Haan get put through the wringer at a sinister sanitarium in the Swiss Alps.

Actor De Haan (Kill Your Darlings, The Place Beyond the Pines), of the pallid face and weasel-in-the-henhouse expression, is aptly cast as Lockhart, a fiercely ambitious junior executive in a financial corporation that has a problem. One of their top earners has gone cuckoo at an exclusive spa in Switzerland and must be brought back home immediately. Lockhart has just the right attributes for the job — he’s young, ambitious, and expendable, the ideal fall guy. And from the very beginning we hope he does fall. Lockhart radiates loathsomeness. He’s the type of obnoxious business boy who deserves to get his foot run over by his Uber ride.

The sanitarium itself is a sinister place, a castle-like pile atop a mountain, decorated with deer heads and other oppressive Teutonic totems and dominated by the saturnine Dr. Volmer (Jason Isaacs) and his robotic blond staff. The patients are uniformly old and rich, and there’s an odd docility about them that unnerves Lockhart, especially after an accidentally broken leg forces him to linger at the facility under Volmer’s care. As if that weren’t enough, in his idle moments Lockhart notices a pale, distracted teenage girl pacing the parapet up above — Volmer’s zombie-ish “daughter” Hannah, played by the appropriately named Mia Goth.

How much more gothic can director Verbinski’s screenplay — co-written with Justin Haythe — get? Plenty more, as it turns out. Before he’s finished, poor Lockhart gets beaten by thugs, subjected to a dental torture session lifted from Marathon Man, and suspended in a large tank full of hungry eels (they’re part of the iconology of the place). It occurs to us how closely mad scientist Volmer resembles Josef Mengele, but by then it’s too late. We’re trapped in a corny spook house full of naughty Nazis, creepy corridors, and terrifying tunnels.
Verbinski, who made the agreeably whimsical animated Rango but is forever cursed by having directed three of Johnny Depp’s Pirate movies (not to mention the awful Lone Ranger), is obviously an artist who doesn’t let things like a preposterous plot or creaky clichés keep him from larding on the high-priced visuals for their own sake. We can smell a video game here. The production design (by Eve Stewart) and cinematography (Bojan Bazelli) are of a richness, and Lockhart’s ordeals are staged with care. Imagine The Grand Budapest Hotel as directed by the Brothers Quay. Or maybe the parts left out of The Sound of Music.

Annoying as he is, De Haan fits the role of Lockhart like a $900 hoodie; Isaacs’ Volmer recalls a younger, cheaper Christopher Plummer from the dark side; and Ms. Goth (like Isaacs, a product of England) fills the need for this year’s version of Mia Wasikowska. Verbinski’s fans may eat this up, but scenery and décor can only carry a moth-eaten haunted-castle story so far, especially when Benjamin Wallfisch’s (great name!) sappy female-voice choral theme comes on and Verbinski repeats grotesque motifs in the second half, just to pad out the running time. On second thought, cancel that post-movie snack of grilled unagi, please.

Contact the author of this piece, send a letter to the editor, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter.

More Movie Review »

Tags:

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Anonymous and pseudonymous comments will be removed.

Latest in Movie Review

Author Archives

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Blogs

Dakota Access Pipeline Opponents Call on CalPERS to Divest

Seven Days - February 13, 11:39 AM

Dakota Access Pipeline Opponents Call on CalPERS to Divest

Oakland's Fantastic Negrito Won A Grammy!

Culture Spy - February 12, 5:45 PM

Oakland's Fantastic Negrito Won A Grammy!

Ex-Livermore Cop's Trial in Case Linked to Oakland Sex Crime Scandal Delayed

Seven Days - February 9, 11:24 AM

Ex-Livermore Cop's Trial in Case Linked to Oakland Sex Crime Scandal Delayed

Mid-Week Menu: The Wolf Is Open, Encuentro Is Closed, and Cholita Linda Is Coming to Alameda

What the Fork - February 8, 3:57 PM

Mid-Week Menu: The Wolf Is Open, Encuentro Is Closed, and Cholita Linda Is Coming to Alameda

Hayward's Dirty Bird Lounge Gets an Argentinian Facelift, Courtesy of an Oakland Chef

What the Fork - February 7, 11:35 AM

Hayward's Dirty Bird Lounge Gets an Argentinian Facelift, Courtesy of an Oakland Chef

More Seven Days More Culture Spy More from the Blogs

Special Reports

Holiday Guide 2016

A guide to this holiday season's gifts, outings, eats, and more.

By Luke Tsai, Jody Colley, Darwin BondGraham, Lou Fancher, Sarah Burke, Nick Miller, Eda Yu, Winston Cho, H. Graph Massara, Pilar Reyes, Shajia Abidi and Ngaio Bealum

Taste, Fall 2016

Everything you need to know about dining in and out in the East Bay.

By Thien Pham, Luke Tsai, Cynthia Salaysay, Nick Miller, Jasmine Guillory, Eda Yu and Pilar Reyes

Recent Issues

Feb 8, 2017
Feb 1, 2017
Jan 25, 2017

Jan 18, 2017
Jan 11, 2017
Jan 4, 2017
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2016

OTHER YEARS

© 2017 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation