May 17, 2017 Food & Drink » Food Event Pick

A Conversation With Vegan Chefs For Oakland Veg Week At Uhuru House 

By
Email
Print
Put down that sushi burrito wrapped in bacon, because it’s vegan week. That’s right: the only time of year when you can challenge yourself to eat meat-and dairy-free for a full seven days and not have to make your own meals, due to events every day. (If for some reason that is just too damn difficult, though, you can always nosh on a cheeseburger in the peace and solitude of your neighborhood fast-food slaughterhouse — and then also support herbivore-inspired events, such as this Saturday’s Veg Fest at Lake Merritt Amphitheatre, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., free admission.) Veg Week includes flagship events each night, such as Thursday’s panel discussion featuring chefs and restaurateurs of color (titled “Tasty Traditions” and taking place at Uhuru House in East Oakland). Malong Pendar from Taste of Africa, Antonio Magana from Flacos, Sealli Moyenda from Uhuru, RG Enriquez from Astig Vegan, and Tamearra Dyson from Souley Vegan will offer insight into the culinary traditions that just so happen to be vegan, from Filipino eats to Cameroonian dishes. The acclaimed Taqueria La Venganza (pictured) will be popping-up with vegan tripe tacos and pulled pork sandwiches, too. Learn more about the collision of immigrant food and meat-free dining this week — then guzzle down more fried chicken until your imminent hereafter.

“Tasty Traditions” is Thursday, May 18, 5:30-8:30, no cover, at Uhuru House, 7911 MacArthur Blvd, Oakland. Oakland Veg Week is happening now: Sunday, May 14, through Saturday, May 20. Find out more at OaklandVeg.com.


