February 07, 2017 News & Opinion » Feature

A Chat With Trumer Pils Master Brewer Lars Larson 

There's quote out there, and I don't know who said it originally, that 'The beer industry is 95 percent asshole-free.' And it seems to be that way. We're very fortunate.

By
Master Brewer Lars Larson monitors the bottle line at Trumer in Berkeley.

George Baker

Master Brewer Lars Larson monitors the bottle line at Trumer in Berkeley.

Email
Print
click to enlarge GEORGE BAKER - Master Brewer Lars Larson monitors the bottle line at Trumer in Berkeley.
  • George Baker
  • Master Brewer Lars Larson monitors the bottle line at Trumer in Berkeley.
Trumer Pils Brauerei, 1404 Fourth St, Berkeley, Trumer-International.com. 

Most people don't realize that Trumer Pils has been around for more than four centuries — and that the classic pilsner also has been brewed right here in the East Bay since 2004. The Express sat down for a quick rap with Master Brewer Lars Larson in advance of this year's Beer Week:

Express: What advice do you have for this next generation of brewers and brewery owners?

Lars Larson: Paying attention to quality has always been extremely important to me. If you pay a lot of attention as a brewery owner, as a brewer/brewmaster, to making sure that the cleaning is all done properly, paying attention to getting the right raw materials, and good care of the process all along the way, so that you can hold your hand over your heart and say "Hey, I've got the very best quality product that's possible." I just found out reading today that, this year, for the third year in a row, over 1,000 new breweries were established in the U.S. Three years in a row. ... So, the competition's getting very stiff. You have to decide where you're going to live on the spectrum. But as long as you know that you're making a good quality product, at least you've got a hope of being out there. If your product, if you're cutting corners, the public is becoming more discerning, they'll know about it.

I'm sure you've seen a lot of trends of the years. What's the most encouraging trend today?

You know, we make a pilsner, a lager beer, and it's still my favorite style after doing this so long. And I'm very happy to see lagers and lighter beers, sessions beers, kind of coming into their own now, becoming more popular. I think that there's a lot that they have to offer. There isn't just an in-your-face hop requirement any more for small breweries to survive.

Did you ever think that craft beer would be what it is now?

You know, I started a long time ago, over 25, 30 years ago. I suppose I hoped it would become real big. But it's great to see it growing, for sure. But it's no longer underground, right?

Tell me a good Beer Week memory.

It's always great to go to the opening galas, those are a lot of fun. When S.F. Beer Week first started, there were 80 to 100 events. And now there's 80 to 100 per night. It's just phenomenal how it's grown. I really like working inside the industry, and while I don't end up going to a lot of events, I always like going to the events where I see a lot of people, so I like going to the openings, the opening gala-type thing, I know lot of brewers there, I like to see what they're doing, what kind of crazy thing they pulled out of their hat to show off, and that's fun.

The beer industry always seems like family. It's not toxic. Everybody likes each other. What's up with that?

There's quote out there, and I don't know who said it originally, that "The beer industry is 95 percent asshole-free." And it seems to be that way. We're very fortunate.

Contact the author of this piece, send a letter to the editor, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter.

More Feature »

Tags:

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Anonymous and pseudonymous comments will be removed.

Readers also liked…

Latest in Feature

Author Archives

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

News Blogs

Previous Allegations of Misconduct May Be Excluded in Ex-Livermore Cop's Sex Crime Trial

Seven Days - February 6, 7:06 PM

Previous Allegations of Misconduct May Be Excluded in Ex-Livermore Cop's Sex Crime Trial

Town Business: Affordable Housing in the Hills; $300,000 Police Chief; Cell Phone Surveillance Policy

Seven Days - February 6, 7:16 AM

Town Business: Affordable Housing in the Hills; $300,000 Police Chief; Cell Phone Surveillance Policy

Oakland Could Become First City To Boycott Companies That Work On Trump's Border Wall

Seven Days - February 3, 4:45 PM

Oakland Could Become First City To Boycott Companies That Work On Trump's Border Wall

Oakland Planning Commission Approves 'Mammoth' Tower Next to MacArthur BART

Seven Days - February 2, 10:33 AM

Oakland Planning Commission Approves 'Mammoth' Tower Next to MacArthur BART

Trump Threatens UC Berkeley's Federal Funding After Milo Yiannopoulos Protest

Seven Days - February 2, 9:29 AM

Trump Threatens UC Berkeley's Federal Funding After Milo Yiannopoulos Protest

More from the Blogs

Special Reports

Holiday Guide 2016

A guide to this holiday season's gifts, outings, eats, and more.

By Luke Tsai, Jody Colley, Darwin BondGraham, Lou Fancher, Sarah Burke, Nick Miller, Eda Yu, Winston Cho, H. Graph Massara, Pilar Reyes, Shajia Abidi and Ngaio Bealum

Taste, Fall 2016

Everything you need to know about dining in and out in the East Bay.

By Thien Pham, Luke Tsai, Cynthia Salaysay, Nick Miller, Jasmine Guillory, Eda Yu and Pilar Reyes

Recent Issues

Feb 1, 2017
Jan 25, 2017
Jan 18, 2017

Jan 11, 2017
Jan 4, 2017
Dec 28, 2016
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2016

OTHER YEARS

© 2017 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation