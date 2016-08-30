A Brief Guide to Eating 'Ethnic' in the East Bay 

-
The city's South Asian restaurant scene gets an upgrade.
-
Berkeley's accidental mochi man.
-
-
Automatic for the people!
-
An accomplished Cantonese chef applies his craft to vegetables and mock meats.
-
An accomplished Cantonese chef applies his craft to vegetables and mock meats.
-
Upscale Mexican food that manages not to be as expensive, or precious, as you might expect.
-
At Lungomare.
-
Plus, Dominica Rice-Cisneros wants to lift up women chefs.
-
Female butchers take center stage.
-
Plus, Dominica Rice-Cisneros wants to lift up women chefs.
-
An accomplished Cantonese chef applies his craft to vegetables and mock meats.
-
In Fruitvale, fresh-baked bread, socially conscious employment practices, and a sense of home.
-
Upscale Mexican food that manages not to be as expensive, or precious, as you might expect.
-
Brisket with a side of Asian-American nostalgia.
-
Nate Parker’s ferocious chronicle of the Nat Turner slave rebellion.
-
Mike Daddona's DIY label gears up to release projects by Maya Songbird, Tyler Holmes, Slanted Square, V.E.X., and more.
-
-
It belongs to cinematographer Kirsten Johnson.
-