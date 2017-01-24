A Book To Save Your Life At Mrs. Dalloway's Bookstore 

Health journalist Gary Taubes is about to ruin your Valentine’s Day. His new book,, follows on the heels of his best-sellingand outlines the horrid history of the sweet stuff we hate to love. Even when we know it’s not good for us, the call of chocolate-drenched caramel is impossible to smother with broccoli or quinoa, or even naturally sweet fruit smoothies. So why are we recommending you toss out those double-stuff Oreos and dash over to Mrs. Dalloway’s Bookstore in Berkeley to hear Taubes read and discuss his new book? Because his lively language — and sturdy study of sugar addiction and its biochemistry, the prevalence of high-fructose corn syrup in a surprising array of consumer products, and health issues including diabetes, obesity, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, and other dangers related to sugar consumption — might just save your life. Or that of a loved one. That, more than anything, makes Taubes’ book the best Valentine’s Day gift you can give. Just don’t expect a sugary “thank you” from your sweetie.