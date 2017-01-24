A Book To Save Your Life At Mrs. Dalloway's Bookstore 

Health journalist Gary Taubes is about to ruin your Valentine’s Day. His new book, The Case Against Sugar
, follows on the heels of his best-selling Why We Get Fat
and outlines the horrid history of the sweet stuff we hate to love. Even when we know it’s not good for us, the call of chocolate-drenched caramel is impossible to smother with broccoli or quinoa, or even naturally sweet fruit smoothies. So why are we recommending you toss out those double-stuff Oreos and dash over to Mrs. Dalloway’s Bookstore in Berkeley to hear Taubes read and discuss his new book? Because his lively language — and sturdy study of sugar addiction and its biochemistry, the prevalence of high-fructose corn syrup in a surprising array of consumer products, and health issues including diabetes, obesity, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, and other dangers related to sugar consumption — might just save your life. Or that of a loved one. That, more than anything, makes Taubes’ book the best Valentine’s Day gift you can give. Just don’t expect a sugary “thank you” from your sweetie.