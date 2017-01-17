A Benefit Concert for Oakland DIY Spaces At Studio Grand 

Activism will be strong this week across the Bay Area, as a bevy of protests are planned throughout the region. This Saturday morning, for instance, the Women’s March in Oakland will likely fill up downtown’s streets in the name of human rights (and against Donald Trump’s incoming administration). At the same time, another anti-Trump event, called “Resist Trump — #OccupyInauguration,” organized by the Socialist Alternatives Bay Area group, will start and merge with the Women’s March. But for those who want a more intimate, early-bird special on the activism trail, consider the benefit concert held at Studio Grand on Friday, January 20. A host of local musicians and activists will gather at the nonprofit artist-run organization on 3234 Grand Avenue for a night of improvised music and poetry. The event hopes to be not only a space for creative political expression, but also a conduit for attendees to share information on local outreach and political activism. More than a dozen musicians are slated to fill the night — doors open at 9 p.m., and the show begins at 9:30 pm. The event is not advertised as free; there is a sliding scale entry fee that ranges from $7 to $50 (but no one will be turned away if they do not have the money).