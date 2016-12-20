December 20, 2016 Arts & Culture » Event Pick

Winter Weeks 2016 

At Lawrence Hall of Science.

By
Email
Print
click to enlarge 12-21_event.jpg

Event Details

December 17- January 1, 10 am-5 pm. $10-12. LawrenceHallOfScience.org.
Now that the fall semester is over at UC Berkeley, the town is emptier and quieter. But up in the hills, at the Lawrence Hall of Science, the celebrations have only begun. The laboratory’s Winter Weeks, a science-packed holiday celebration for children and families, has returned this year, and its lineup is stacked. At its Public Science Center, visitors will have many activities to explore every day through News Year’s Day, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (The center will close for Christmas and have a shortened day on Christmas Eve.) Come in the morning and start out with one of two short nature movies at the National Geographic 3D Theater, or head to the Ingenuity Lab to design and build structures to augment your Marble Run. In the afternoon, stay around to pet the laboratory’s resident pets at the Animal Discovery Room. In addition, there are special events around the holidays, like the limited screening of The Polar Express in 3D on December 23 and 24. The admission prices are $12 for adults, $10 children, and free for members, children age 2 or under, or Berkeley students and staff.

Contact the author of this piece, send a letter to the editor, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter.

More Event Pick »

Tags:

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Anonymous and pseudonymous comments will be removed.

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Arts & Culture Blogs

Where to Buy a Cake for Your Upcoming Holiday Party

What the Fork - December 20, 11:39 AM

Where to Buy a Cake for Your Upcoming Holiday Party

Where to buy Christmas Tamales in the East Bay

What the Fork - December 19, 12:29 PM

Where to buy Christmas Tamales in the East Bay

Actual Cafe and Victory Burger to Close on December 23

What the Fork - December 16, 9:53 AM

Actual Cafe and Victory Burger to Close on December 23

Mid-Week Menu: Cafe Rouge and Grand Bakery Are Closing, and Starline Launches a Tea Parlour

What the Fork - December 15, 12:50 PM

Mid-Week Menu: Cafe Rouge and Grand Bakery Are Closing, and Starline Launches a Tea Parlour

Jack's Oyster Bar Shutters in Jack London Square

What the Fork - December 13, 4:36 PM

Jack's Oyster Bar Shutters in Jack London Square

More from the Blogs

Special Reports

Holiday Guide 2016

A guide to this holiday season's gifts, outings, eats, and more.

By Luke Tsai, Jody Colley, Darwin BondGraham, Lou Fancher, Sarah Burke, Nick Miller, Eda Yu, Winston Cho, H. Graph Massara, Pilar Reyes, Shajia Abidi and Ngaio Bealum

Taste, Fall 2016

Everything you need to know about dining in and out in the East Bay.

By Thien Pham, Luke Tsai, Cynthia Salaysay, Nick Miller, Jasmine Guillory, Eda Yu and Pilar Reyes

Recent Issues

Dec 14, 2016
Dec 7, 2016
Nov 30, 2016

Nov 23, 2016
Nov 16, 2016
Nov 9, 2016
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2016

OTHER YEARS

© 2016 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation