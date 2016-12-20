If you’re tired of the same old latkes andof your traditional Hanukkah supper, Comal (2020 Shattuck Ave., Berkeley) is here to spice things up. For the second straight year, the restaurant will host its self-styled “Oaxanukkah” dinner series, which gives chef Matt Gandin the rare opportunity to fuse his upscale, California-inspired approach to Mexican cooking with the traditional dishes of his Jewish-American upbringing. The prix-fixe, family-style meal will include such Mexican-Jewish dishes as tequila-cured salmon, potato-jalapeño latkes (served with Mexicanand spiced apple salsa), and an ancho chili-infused braised brisket served with saffron rice and house-made tortillas. A limited number of tickets are available via TicketFly.com.