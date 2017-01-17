January 17, 2017 Movies » Movie Review

Mike Mills’ 20th Century Women Has More On Its Mind Than Laughs 

Not exactly That '70s Show.

By
Annette Bening, Elle Fanning, and Greta Gerwig compare notes in 20th Century Women.

Annette Bening, Elle Fanning, and Greta Gerwig compare notes in 20th Century Women.

Email
Print
click to enlarge Annette Bening, Elle Fanning, and Greta Gerwig compare notes in 20th Century Women.
  • Annette Bening, Elle Fanning, and Greta Gerwig compare notes in 20th Century Women.


20th Century Women

Written and directed by Mike Mills. With Annette Bening and Elle Fanning. Now playing. 

The crumbling Santa Barbara Victorian mansion in Mike Mills' 20th Century Women hosts an agreeably mixed bag of personalities. Jamie (Lucas Jade Zumann) is a skittish teenage boy at the threshold of all the familiar aches and pains of adolescence, Seventies counterculture style. As the combination fulcrum/catalyst of the piece, everything seems at first to revolve around him. But that, as a Zen adherent might phrase it, is an illusion. This is a story about women.

Jamie's divorced mother Dorothea — Annette Bening, in one of the best screen performances of 2016 — is a resolutely old-fashioned (in 1979, mind you) member of the Greatest Generation and mistress of the house. She wants to advise her son in the ways of the world, so she enlists her tenant Abbie (Greta Gerwig), a dedicated "alt" feminist and pop music fan who is renting a room in the old house; and Julie (Elle Fanning), Jamie's insecure high-school classmate and, as fate would have it, the object of his awakening sexuality. So an invigorating clash of opinions is pretty much guaranteed.

It's easy to visualize this as a standard TV-style sitcom. The groundwork has been laid. But writer-director Mills (Beginners) doesn't take the easy road. 20th Century Women is not at all about having fun — more likely how dissatisfied everyone is with their lives. No snappy rejoinders, in fact almost no jokes or light-hearted moments at all, just a string of self-help totems and stratagems and the will to navigate through them. We take a bath in the latter part of that long-ago century: support groups, Birkenstocks, a Ford Galaxy, punk rock, Maxfield Parrish murals, Devo, and William, the philosophical hippie carpenter who resides in Dorothea's house while rehabbing it (Billy Crudup).

Every character aside from Dorothea seems locked in a state of permanent adolescence, although we pray, as we munch our popcorn, that they'll snap out of it eventually. To put it all in perspective, or maybe just to throw a monkey wrench into our conceptions of the characters, they occasionally provide voiceover narration from an omniscient future. We wish Mills hadn't decided on that. It's been said before, but nothing in the world is quite as ridiculous as a group of fictional beings from the recent past earnestly attempting to be "modern." Here, it's feminism, new wave music, and that old favorite, relationship anxiety, under the microscope. The characters tend to speak to each other in epigrams, but Dorothea's golden smile, the picture of forbearing forgiveness, saves the movie again and again.

Without Bening, the movie would join the ranks of countless nondescript coming-of-age yarns that once amused us but now are forgotten. That may also yet happen to 20th Century Women, but with Bening's Dorothea there's a fighting chance to break through the nostalgia maze. Her baffled but sympathetic expression, her pitch-perfect, one-woman Greek chorus approach to child-rearing, and her essential maternal wisdom add up to one of the finest performances of this past year, in any category.

Contact the author of this piece, send a letter to the editor, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter.

More Movie Review »

Tags: ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Anonymous and pseudonymous comments will be removed.

Latest in Movie Review

Author Archives

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Blogs

How to Eat Cheaply and Well at Oakland Restaurant Week

What the Fork - January 17, 1:52 PM

How to Eat Cheaply and Well at Oakland Restaurant Week

For MLK Holiday, Activists Tear Down Fence and Take Over Oakland's St. Andrew's Plaza in the Name of 'Black Joy'

Seven Days - January 16, 3:41 PM

For MLK Holiday, Activists Tear Down Fence and Take Over Oakland's St. Andrew's Plaza in the Name of 'Black Joy'

Town Business: Developers Quietly Lobby to Stall Hearings on Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure

Seven Days - January 16, 7:54 AM

Town Business: Developers Quietly Lobby to Stall Hearings on Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure

Oakland Congresswoman Barbara Lee To Boycott Trump Inauguration

Seven Days - January 12, 12:40 PM

Oakland Congresswoman Barbara Lee To Boycott Trump Inauguration

Oakland Mayor Schaaf Issues Order Intended to Improve Safety of Unpermitted Housing While Avoiding Displacement

Seven Days - January 11, 4:53 PM

Oakland Mayor Schaaf Issues Order Intended to Improve Safety of Unpermitted Housing While Avoiding Displacement

More Seven Days More Culture Spy More from the Blogs

Special Reports

Holiday Guide 2016

A guide to this holiday season's gifts, outings, eats, and more.

By Luke Tsai, Jody Colley, Darwin BondGraham, Lou Fancher, Sarah Burke, Nick Miller, Eda Yu, Winston Cho, H. Graph Massara, Pilar Reyes, Shajia Abidi and Ngaio Bealum

Taste, Fall 2016

Everything you need to know about dining in and out in the East Bay.

By Thien Pham, Luke Tsai, Cynthia Salaysay, Nick Miller, Jasmine Guillory, Eda Yu and Pilar Reyes

Recent Issues

Jan 11, 2017
Jan 4, 2017
Dec 28, 2016

Dec 21, 2016
Dec 14, 2016
Dec 7, 2016
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2016

OTHER YEARS

© 2017 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation