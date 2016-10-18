October 18, 2016 Arts & Culture » Art Pick

Check out the 2016 Bay Area Mural Festival 

$5–$10 sliding scale donation. BAMFest.org
This week, the Bay Area Mural Festival (or BAMFest) is taking over the Oakland and Berkeley border, in the neighborhood around the intersection of Alcatraz and Martin Luther King Junior Way. The festival pairs seasoned muralists with groups of “at risk youth” for workshops that culminate with the painting of twelve murals in the area. Participating muralists and groups include Dignidad Rebelde, Cece Carpio and Priya of Trust Your Struggle Collective, Dan Fontes, the Community Rejuvination Project, Vogue of TDK, and many others. The murals will be unveiled on Sunday, October 23 at a celebration featuring live hip-hop, cumbia, and Latin jazz, dancing by Mix’d Ingrdnts dance crew, food, and a community paint station. The event will take place at Youth Spirit Artworks (1740 Alcatraz Ave., Berkeley) from 1–5 p.m., and a bike tour will depart from there to view all the new murals in the neighborhood. For a more educational experience of the festival, you can also attend a lecture and Q&A featuring Precita Eyes’ Susan Cervantes and Art Forces’ Susan Green at La Peña Cultural Center on October 21 at 7 p.m.

