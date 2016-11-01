Menu
1300 on Fillmore 

1300 Fillmore St.
San Francisco, CA 94115
415-771-7100
1300Fillmore.com
San Francisco

Complete details for 1300 on Fillmore »

Reviews/comments
0.0 out of 5

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a review

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a review


Roll over stars and click to rate.

Map

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Recent Issues

Nov 16, 2016
Nov 9, 2016
Nov 2, 2016

Oct 26, 2016
Oct 19, 2016
Oct 12, 2016
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2016

OTHER YEARS

© 2016 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation