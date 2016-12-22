What the Fork

Archives | RSS

Thursday, December 22, 2016

Nellie's Soulfood Will Reopen in JK's Brickhouse in West Oakland

By Luke Tsai
Thu, Dec 22, 2016 at 12:12 PM

News
Email
Print
click to enlarge NELLIE'S SOULFOOD (VIA FACEBOOK)
  • Nellie's Soulfood (via Facebook)

Just in time for the holidays, a bit of happy news: As previously reported, Nellie Ozen, the proprietor of Nellie's Soulfood, has been working to reopen the 50-year-old West Oakland institution ever since it shuttered earlier this year. Now, Ozen has set Tuesday, December 27, as her tentative reopening date. She's leasing the kitchen at the sports bar JK's Brickhouse (360 Adeline St., Oakland), located just around the corner from the old Nellie's spot, and will operate the restaurant as a permanent pop-up, essentially.

See also:
After Fifty Years, Nellie's Soulfood Restaurant Says Goodbye

Reached by phone, Ozen said she'd initially hoped to open before Thanksgiving, but had some difficulty procuring all the equipment she needs — most notably a large steam table. The setup will be something along the lines of what you'd find in a Boston Market fast-food outlet, she explained.

The new Nellie's will be open Monday–Friday, 11 a.m.–8 p.m.



Tags: , , ,

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Anonymous and pseudonymous comments will be removed.

Author Archives

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Recent Issues

Dec 14, 2016
Dec 7, 2016
Nov 30, 2016

Nov 23, 2016
Nov 16, 2016
Nov 9, 2016
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2016

OTHER YEARS

© 2016 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation