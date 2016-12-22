Nellie's Soulfood Will Reopen in JK's Brickhouse in West Oakland

By Luke Tsai
Thu, Dec 22, 2016 at 12:12 PM
click to enlarge
-
Nellie's Soulfood (via Facebook)
Just in time for the holidays, a bit of happy news: As previously reported
, Nellie Ozen, the proprietor of Nellie's Soulfood, has been working to reopen the 50-year-old West Oakland institution ever since it shuttered earlier this year. Now, Ozen has set Tuesday, December 27
, as her tentative reopening date. She's leasing the kitchen at the sports bar JK's Brickhouse (360 Adeline St., Oakland), located just around the corner from the old Nellie's spot, and will operate the restaurant as a permanent pop-up, essentially.
See also:
After Fifty Years, Nellie's Soulfood Restaurant Says Goodbye
Reached by phone, Ozen said she'd initially hoped to open before Thanksgiving, but had some difficulty procuring all the equipment she needs — most notably a large steam table. The setup will be something along the lines of what you'd find in a Boston Market fast-food outlet, she explained.
The new Nellie's will be open Monday–Friday, 11 a.m.–8 p.m.