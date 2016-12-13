What the Fork

Tuesday, December 13, 2016

Jack's Oyster Bar Shutters in Jack London Square

By Luke Tsai
Tue, Dec 13, 2016 at 4:36 PM

The octopus at Jack's Oyster Bar. - BERT JOHNSON/FILE PHOTO
  • Bert Johnson/File photo
  • The octopus at Jack's Oyster Bar.

Jack’s Oyster Bar and Fish House (336 Water St., Oakland), the seafood-centric sister restaurant and next-door neighbor to Bocanova, quietly closed two weeks ago after two years of business in Jack London Square.

A sign posted on the window reads, “It is with a tremendous amount of sadness and a tremendous amount of not wanting it to be true, that we realize our only course of action is to close Jack’s permanently.”

The restaurant’s owners didn’t respond to an email from the Express, but an employee who answered the phone at Bocanova confirmed that Jack’s is closed and is unlikely to reopen. No word yet on the future of the waterfront space.

