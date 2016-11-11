What the Fork

Friday, November 11, 2016

Mid-Week Menu: Super Duper Is Coming to the East Bay; Berkeley Social Club and Fort Green Arrive

By Luke Tsai
Fri, Nov 11, 2016 at 11:00 AM

News
click to enlarge Coming to Berkeley. - SUPER DUPER BURGERS
  • Super Duper Burgers
  • Coming to Berkeley.

Welcome to the Mid-Week Menu, our roundup of East Bay food news.

1) Smart Alec’s Intelligent Food (2355 Telegraph Ave.), a Cal campus institution for twenty years and a forerunner to today’s ubiquitous healthy-fast-food restaurant genre, has closed due to a rent increase, the Daily Cal reports. But, as Berkeleyside Nosh reports, students didn’t have to wait long to find out about what some might consider to be a more exciting replacement: the first East Bay location of Super Duper Burgers, a well-regarded San Francisco-based burger chain.

2) Berkeley Social Club (2050 University Ave., Berkeley), the new Korean-fusion restaurant that replaced Perdition Smokehouse, has quietly opened for business, a poster on Hungry Onion reports. According to Berkeleyside Nosh, the restaurant serves a mish-mash of traditional Korean dishes (Korean fried chicken, kimchi fried rice) and American diner fare with Korean influences. It appears that the beer list is rather pared-down and less ambitious compared to the Perdition days, however.

3) Eater reports that Fort Green (736 Washington St.), the sports bar from the folks behind Drexl, has opened with a food menu that was created for the bar by Nick Balla and Cortney Burns, the high-profile San Francisco chefs who recently departed from Bar Tartine. A version of Balla’s famous chicken wings are on the menu, as are a fried and smoked potato flatbread and a couple of different ice cream sandwiches.

4) Berkeleyside Nosh wrote a retrospective on Caffe Mediterraneum (2475 Telegraph Ave.), which has new owners and will undergo a major remodel. Whether the new management will try to maintain the cafe’s identity as a kind of funky, beatnik hangout is very much an open question.

5) Check out Noodle.Maple.Social II, the Kampot peppercorn-themed second edition of this pop-up that celebrates all things Cambodian. It’ll take place 11 a.m.–4 p.m. on Sunday, November 13.

click to enlarge Diners at Francis Ford Coppola's Native American-themed restaurant. - WEROWOCOMOCO (VIA FACEBOOK)
  • Werowocomoco (via Facebook)
  • Diners at Francis Ford Coppola's Native American-themed restaurant.
6) As a Bay Area media person with opinions on “cooking other people’s food,” I make a cameo appearance in this Chronicle story about Werowocomoco, Francis Ford Coppola’s Napa valley Native American-themed restaurant, where wine-country daytrippers can dine on such “American native” dishes as bison burgers (on acorn buns), fry-bread sashimi tacos, and pine ice cream. Yes, this is very much a real thing.

7) Finally, ICYMI, I wrote about Cosecha’s owners’ plans for a new restaurant in the old Dimond Firehouse, and where you should buy pie for Thanksgiving.

Got tips or suggestions? Email me at Luke (dot) Tsai (at) EastBayExpress (dot) com. Otherwise, keep in touch by following me on Twitter @theluketsai, or simply by posting a comment. I'll read ‘em all.

