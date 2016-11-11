Mid-Week Menu: Super Duper Is Coming to the East Bay; Berkeley Social Club and Fort Green Arrive

click to enlarge
Welcome to the Mid-Week Menu, our roundup of East Bay food news.
1) Smart Alec’s Intelligent Food (2355 Telegraph Ave.), a Cal campus institution for twenty years and a forerunner to today’s ubiquitous healthy-fast-food restaurant genre, has closed due to a rent increase, the Daily Cal
reports. But, as Berkeleyside Nosh
reports, students didn’t have to wait long to find out about what some might consider to be a more exciting replacement: the first East Bay location of Super Duper Burgers
, a well-regarded San Francisco-based burger chain.
2) Berkeley Social Club (2050 University Ave., Berkeley), the new Korean-fusion restaurant that replaced Perdition Smokehouse, has quietly opened for business, a poster on Hungry Onion
reports. According to Berkeleyside Nosh
, the restaurant serves a mish-mash of traditional Korean dishes (Korean fried chicken, kimchi fried rice) and American diner fare with Korean influences. It appears that the beer list is rather pared-down and less ambitious compared to the Perdition days, however.
3) Eater
reports that Fort Green (736 Washington St.), the sports bar from the folks behind Drexl, has opened with a food menu that was created for the bar by Nick Balla and Cortney Burns, the high-profile San Francisco chefs who recently departed from Bar Tartine
. A version of Balla’s famous chicken wings are on the menu, as are a fried and smoked potato flatbread and a couple of different ice cream sandwiches.
4) Berkeleyside Nosh
wrote a retrospective on Caffe Mediterraneum (2475 Telegraph Ave.), which has new owners and will undergo a major remodel. Whether the new management will try to maintain the cafe’s identity as a kind of funky, beatnik hangout is very much an open question.
5) Check out Noodle.Maple.Social II
, the Kampot peppercorn-themed second edition of this pop-up that celebrates all things Cambodian. It’ll take place 11 a.m.–4 p.m. on Sunday, November 13.
6) As a Bay Area media person with opinions on “cooking other people’s food
,” I make a cameo appearance in this Chronicle
story about Werowocomoco, Francis Ford Coppola’s Napa valley Native American-themed restaurant, where wine-country daytrippers can dine on such “American native” dishes as bison burgers (on acorn buns), fry-bread sashimi tacos, and pine ice cream. Yes, this is very much a real thing.
7) Finally, ICYMI, I wrote about Cosecha’s owners’ plans for a new restaurant
in the old Dimond Firehouse, and where you should buy pie for Thanksgiving
.
