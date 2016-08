Drake's 27th Anniversary Party is Friday. Here's the Beer List.

click to enlarge

East Bay craft beer godfather Drake's Brewing Co. celebrates 27 years this Friday in San Leandro. And, in true Drake's fashion, they're busting out quite the birthday list of beers.From their Facebook page Aroma Coma, IPAAroma Therapy, Triple IPAAroma Session, Session IPAAroma Prieta, IPAAroma Flora, Farmhouse SaisonOn the Tap Trailer-Aroma Coma, IPAAroma Therapy, Triple IPAAroma Session, Session IPAAroma Prieta, IPAStrawberry Oaklander Weisse, Berliner WeisseFlyway Pils, Pilsner1500, Dry Hopped Pale AleDenogginizer, Double IPARobusto, Robust PorterFirkin Station-1500 Pale Ale w/ GrapefruitWinning Lager w/ Bourbon Vanilla OakAt the Meet the Brewers Station-Unholy Alliance, Viognier Grape American SourHeadzo, American Strong AleMission Kriek, American SourToo Many Candles , Blonde American SourSanta’s Brass, American BarleywineBrette Davis Eyes, Blonde American SourBA Drakonic ’14, Barrel Aged Imperial StoutLusu’s Love Child, Zinfandel Grape American SourHarlequin, Bourbon Barrel Coconut Brown AleZin Barrel Drakonic, Zinfandel Barrel aged Imperial StoutBA Jolly Rodger, Barrel Aged Imperial Coffee PorterThere will also be stations with Drake's alumnus pouring beers from their new breweries:Collin McDonnell, Henhouse - SaisonJeff Kimpe, Triple Rock - Francis, Belgo American style Pale AleRodger Davis, Faction - The Penske File, Strong Pale AleAlexandra Nowell, Three Weavers - Knotty, DIPARoger Lind, Schubros - Ship to Shore BB4 IPACortlandt Toczylowski, Barebottle - Thickets & Wickets, English Summer AleJesse Houck, Maui Brewing - Coconut PorterMelissa Myers (Former Drake's Brewer, current owner of the Good Hop, collaboration beer w/ Iron Springs), Midnight Kolsch, Black KolschSo, yeah, that's a helluva list. Tickets and more info here . Cheers!: Drake's Brewing Co. 27th Anniversary Party: 1933 Davis Street, Ste. 177, in San Leandro: 5 p.m.: 21-and-over, no pets: beer, eh!