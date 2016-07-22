What the Fork

Archives | RSS

Friday, July 22, 2016

Third Annual Ales for ALS Beer Festival Tomorrow at Faction Brewing in Alameda

By Nick Miller
Fri, Jul 22, 2016 at 10:19 AM

Email
Print
click to enlarge faction-3rd-annual-ales-for-als.jpg
There are probably too many beer events and festivals each year, and this makes it difficult to pull the trigger on tickets, for sure, as it can get expensive. But here's one that's definitely worth the price of admission and more: the third-annual Faction Brewing Co. Ales for ALS gathering at their brewery in Alameda on the old naval base.

Killer location with inimitable Bay views, some of the best beer in California, and a good cause (supporting research to treat ALS). Plus, breweries go out of their way to make special beers exclusively for this event.

This year, such awesome breweries at Beachwood, Rare Barrel, Societe and more will be in attendance this Saturday. 

Tickets are $45 in advance, $55 at the door. Learn more at Faction's site.

Oh, and bring sunscreen, because it is bright and burning on Faction's deck and patio!
  |  

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Anonymous and pseudonymous comments will be removed.

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Recent Issues

Oct 5, 2016
Sep 28, 2016
Sep 21, 2016

Sep 14, 2016
Sep 7, 2016
Aug 31, 2016
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2016

OTHER YEARS

© 2016 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation