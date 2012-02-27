Social Justice in a Produce Box

In honor of today’s Occupy Our Food Supply day of global action (and to celebrate spring’s imminent arrival), here are two very affordable community-supported agriculture programs that support social justice and urban renewal programs in Oakland.

People’s Grocery in West Oakland recently formalized its partnership with Dig Deep Farms in San Leandro, one of Northern California’s only farms run by people of color. Produce is delivered once a week, and the prices are incredibly low compared to other CSAs (five-pound boxes are $10). To keep the prices of their standard “grub boxes” affordable, People’s Grocery offers sponsorships — your purchase of a $25 produce box (still a reasonable price) will help bring produce to a low-income West Oakland family. Pickups are offered throughout the week in neighborhoods around Oakland and Berkeley. Call 510-652-7607, Ext. 25, or click here for more info.



Urban ag collective Phat Beets Produce works on many similar programs to People’s Grocery, but with a North Oakland focus. Their “beet boxes” are available in half shares for $14 (5-7 pounds) or whole shares for $24 (10-12 pounds). Reduced rates are available for people with WIC or EBT cards and $2 of every full share provides produce for young people with dietary diseases. You can pick up at multiple East Bay locations on Saturdays and Sundays. Call 510-250-7957 or click here for more info.



