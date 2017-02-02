Trump Threatens UC Berkeley's Federal Funding After Milo Yiannopoulos Protest

Oakland, Berkeley, And East Bay News, Events, Restaurants, Music, & Arts
Some students were surprised by the aggressive demonstrating. “This protest did not go the way I thought it would go,” said a Berkeley student, Maya, who did not give her last name.
Fire on Sproul Plaza #MiloAtCal pic.twitter.com/UOfO4X7UeS— Emma Courtright (@emloucou) February 2, 2017
After the demonstration, President Donald Trump threatened UC Berkeley's federal funding.
My friend Rosheen filmed protesters burning a Make America Great Again cap earlier in the evening #MiloAtCal pic.twitter.com/nQecwbscou— Emma Courtright (@emloucou) February 2, 2017
To which Congresswoman Barbara Lee replied:
If U.C. Berkeley does not allow free speech and practices violence on innocent people with a different point of view - NO FEDERAL FUNDS?— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 2, 2017
Pres. Trump doesn’t have a license to blackmail universities. He’s the president, not a dictator, & his empty threats are an abuse of power. pic.twitter.com/RQTtpCVnIs— Rep. Barbara Lee (@RepBarbaraLee) February 2, 2017