Saturday, January 21, 2017

In Oakland, Massive Crowd Of 60,000 (But Likely Even More) Turns Out For Anti-Trump Women's March

At one point, procession extended more than 40 city blocks.

By Nick Miller
Sat, Jan 21, 2017 at 3:06 PM

Attendees at today's Women's March in Oakland described the event as one of the largest protests in recent memory. There aren't yet official law-enforcement estimates, but various local officials and police officers told the Express that anywhere from 60,000 to 80,000 people turned out for the march — and some guessed that the total attendance might be even higher.

One police officer shared that more than 25,000 individuals rode BART to the event (we've yet to confirm this information). And the procession itself extended more than 40 city blocks, according to law enforcement.

In fact, while the front of the march was finishing at Oakland's City Hall, those waiting at its end, near Laney College, had yet to even begin.

Attendees started gathering for the march as early as 11 a.m., and a celebration was ongoing at 2:30 p.m. out front of City Hall. Downtown Oakland eateries and bars were flooded with marchers after the event.
And so many clever signs!

