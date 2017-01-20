Oakland Protests Trump Immediately After Inauguration, Photos + Video

Oakland anti-Trump protest extends nearly two city blocks pic.twitter.com/x1V82ntbNq — Nick Miller (@NickMiller510) January 20, 2017

Dogwood Bar REALLY doesn't want broken windows this time #TrumpProtest pic.twitter.com/JgcezUfDFX — Nick Miller (@NickMiller510) January 20, 2017

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

Rain, chilly weather, and a healthy law-enforcement presence did not discourage nearly 2,000 activists, who took to the streets of downtown Oakland after Trump's inauguration this morning.The action began at City Hall, headed north on Telegraph Avenue until 27th Street, then returned to Frank H. Ogawa Plaza just after 1:30 p.m.Organizers, who rode on the back of a rented U-Haul truck, said that activists would return to City Hall at 5 p.m. today.