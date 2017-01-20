Seven Days

Friday, January 20, 2017

Oakland Protests Trump Immediately After Inauguration, Photos + Video

More than 1,000 take to downtown streets for march on Friday.

By Nick Miller
Fri, Jan 20, 2017 at 2:10 PM

Rain, chilly weather, and a healthy law-enforcement presence did not discourage nearly 2,000 activists, who took to the streets of downtown Oakland after Trump's inauguration this morning.

The action began at City Hall, headed north on Telegraph Avenue until 27th Street, then returned to Frank H. Ogawa Plaza just after 1:30 p.m.

Organizers, who rode on the back of a rented U-Haul truck, said that activists would return to City Hall at 5 p.m. today.





click to enlarge img_0091.jpg
click to enlarge img_0118.jpg
click to enlarge img_0116.jpg
click to enlarge img_0112.jpg
click to enlarge img_0110.jpg
click to enlarge img_0108.jpg
click to enlarge img_0104.jpg
click to enlarge img_0099.jpg
click to enlarge img_0097.jpg
click to enlarge img_0095.jpg
click to enlarge img_0090.jpg
click to enlarge img_0087.jpg
click to enlarge img_0073.jpg

