Oakland Protests Trump Immediately After Inauguration, Photos + Video

Oakland, Berkeley, And East Bay News, Events, Restaurants, Music, & Arts
Oakland protesters, more than 1,000, marching, chanting "FTD" #TrumpInauguration pic.twitter.com/ndXgV65QuJ— Nick Miller (@NickMiller510) January 20, 2017
Oakland anti-Trump protest extends nearly two city blocks pic.twitter.com/x1V82ntbNq— Nick Miller (@NickMiller510) January 20, 2017
Dogwood Bar REALLY doesn't want broken windows this time #TrumpProtest pic.twitter.com/JgcezUfDFX— Nick Miller (@NickMiller510) January 20, 2017