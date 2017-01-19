Seven Days

Thursday, January 19, 2017

Oakland Raiders Officially File To Move To Las Vegas

By Nick Miller
Thu, Jan 19, 2017 at 10:45 AM

The Oakland Raiders' getaway to Sin City just rolled double-seven this morning:
That's a Tweet from a Clark County commissioner, confirming that the Raiders have filed for relocation well in advance of next month's deadline.
And that's the NFL confirming the news.

Next, owners will vote in March on the plan, which now involves Goldman Sachs helping finance the new Las Vegas stadium, in lieu of billionaire GOP benefactor Sheldon Adelson.

Does this mean that the Mayor Libby Schaaf-Ronnie Lott plan to keep the team in East Oakland is belly-up? I've seen far weirder developments in the world of pro-sports and public subsidies — but it doesn't look good for the Silver and Black in the Bay.

