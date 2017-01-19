Oakland Raiders Officially File To Move To Las Vegas

Oakland, Berkeley, And East Bay News, Events, Restaurants, Music, & Arts
That's a Tweet from a Clark County commissioner, confirming that the Raiders have filed for relocation well in advance of next month's deadline.
It is official! The @RAIDERS have filed their paperwork to relocate to #LasVegas.— Steve Sisolak (@SteveSisolak) January 19, 2017
And that's the NFL confirming the news.
Our statement re Raiders. pic.twitter.com/Ru4BNulNUK— Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) January 19, 2017
