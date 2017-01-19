Judge Slams Oakland Council's Decision Not to Pay Police Monitor, Orders $100,000 Payment Within Month

In an order
issued today, U.S. District Judge Thelton Henderson ordered the City of Oakland to pay $100,000 to compensate the city's court-assigned police monitor — and to continue such payments until the court decides the monitor's work is completed.
Judge Henderson's order comes as a strong rebuke of the City Council's actions this past Tuesday night
, when it voted to not renew the police monitor's contract for another year. Instead, the council only extended the contracts for two months.
Council also scheduled public safety committee hearings to review the monitor's contracts.
Several councilmembers criticized the court-appointed monitor, calling his work "cut and paste," and asking if taxpayer money is being wasted on his oversight of Oakland police.
Henderson wrote in his order that the monitor is an officer of the court, and not subject to the council's decisions about whether or not to pay.
Furthermore, Henderson called the council's actions "suspicious," due to the fact that he recently announced he plans to retire later this year.
"the Court notes that the timing of the City’s defiance is somewhat suspicious, coming a week after the undersigned announced that he will be taking inactive status later this year. Defendants are reminded that the Court’s announcement does not diminish its authority, and Defendants remain obligated to achieve substantial, sustainable compliance as a prerequisite to ending court oversight."
