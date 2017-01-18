Seven Days

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, January 18, 2017

Should Oakland Unified, UC System Cancel School on Friday Because of Trump Protests?

By Brian Krans
Wed, Jan 18, 2017 at 9:41 AM

Email
Print
click to enlarge Bryan Montano, center, holds a sign outside of Oakland City Hall on Tuesday evening at a press conference. The activists urged the school board to close schools on Friday, inauguration day, since so many students plan to skip class and protest Trump.
  • Bryan Montano, center, holds a sign outside of Oakland City Hall on Tuesday evening at a press conference. The activists urged the school board to close schools on Friday, inauguration day, since so many students plan to skip class and protest Trump.

Close schools, leave work, and hit the streets — that’s what some activist groups want the schedule to be for Friday.

A handful of students and teachers urged Oakland Unified — as well as other school districts and the University of California system — to shut down schools on Friday, in support of those who oppose the upcoming inauguration of Donald Trump.

They argued that everyone should by joining strikes, coordinated across the country, and they decried Trump's statements regarding, among other things, public education, deportation, a Muslim registry, and women's and immigrant's rights.

Yvette Falarca, a teacher and national organizer for BAMN — a group that wants the removal of Trump “By Any Means Necessary” — called for a “shutdown of the Bay Area” by asking people to not go to school or work on January 20.

“Future generations are on the line,” she said at a press conference in front of Oakland’s City Hall Tuesday evening.

Bryan Montano, a fifth-grader at East Oakland Pride Elementary, fears some of his family may be at risk of deportation under Trump. Skipping school Friday to protest instead would show Trump “we won’t work for him if he keeps saying mean stuff.”

“If we don’t fight, it’ll only get worse,” he said.

A Facebook event page for daylong protests in Oakland has 2,600 people interested in attending, as of Tuesday night.

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Anonymous and pseudonymous comments will be removed.

Readers also liked…

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Recent Issues

Jan 11, 2017
Jan 4, 2017
Dec 28, 2016

Dec 21, 2016
Dec 14, 2016
Dec 7, 2016
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2016

OTHER YEARS

© 2017 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation