Gunfight on Broadway Interrupts Oakland Council Committee Meeting

There was a tense standoff between renters and landlords inside Oakland City Hall today as a council committee hashed out changes to rent control laws. Just across Broadway from City Hall, a gun battle erupted.The council's Community and Economic Development committee adjourned its first meeting of the new year early, without hearing several important matters, as councilmembers ventured outside to view the crime scene and check on loved ones nearby.Over a dozen Oakland police officers and firefighters swarmed the intersection and closed off the blocks of Broadway between 13th and 14th Street, and 14th Street between Broadway and Franklin to search for evidence.According to several witnesses, much of the gunfire came from a vehicle and was directed at several men who were on the sidewalk. Several bus stops had glass panels shot out.According to OPD, there are two victims. One was hit in the hip by a bullet. It's unclear whether their wounds are life threatening.The shooting interrupted a committee meeting that was supposed to include important changes to Oakland's existing rent control law that must take effect before a February 2 deadline, as well as a hearing on a proposal to increase financial assistance for tenants displaced due to code enforcement activities.These items will instead be heard at the next committee meeting in two weeks.