Officials Continue to Search Oakland's Ghost Ship Warehouse, 36 Fire Victims So Far

: More victims identified on Monday night:Em Bohlka, 33, Oakland, Calif.Micah Danemayer, 28, Oakland, Calif.Chelsea Dolan, 33, San Francisco, Calif.Feral Pines, 29, Berkeley, Calif.Alex Ghassan, 35, Oakland, Calif.Michela Gregory, 20, South San Francisco, Calif.Edmund Lapine, 34, Oakland, Calif.Jennifer Morris, 21, Foster City, Calif.Benjamin Runnels, 32, Oakland, Calif.Jennifer Kiyomi Taouye, 31, Oakland, Calif.As of Monday morning, city officials announced 36 victims.***City of Oakland officials release the names of six victims of the warehouse fire. They did not release one name because the victim was just 17 years old:Cash Askew, 22, Oakland, Calif.David Clines, 35, Oakland, Calif.Nick Gomez-Hall, 25, Coronado, Calif.Sara Hoda, 30, Walnut Creek, Calif.Travis Hough, 35, Oakland, Calif.Donna Kellogg, 32, Oakland, Calif.Brandon Chase Wittenauer, 32, Hayward, Calif.Earlier this afternoon, officials said that the anticipate more victims and have only searched 35-40 percent of the warehouse.They explained that they are finding victims in all quadrants of the buildings. They also said that these individuals come from all over the world, including Asia and Europe, and that they are working with the state department to notify the families.A sheriff's office spokesman said they "have no idea" how many victims remain the the warehouse.: As of 3 p.m on Sunday, officials now say the death toll is 33. Mayor Libby Schaaf hinted that the Alameda County District Attorney would be opening a criminal investigation. And a sheriff's department spokesperson said that there are victims from all over the world, including Europe and Asia.: As of noon on Sunday, officials now say the death toll is 30 people.***Here are some quick updates from the Ghost Ship Oakland Warehouse Fire in Oakland:This morning, at 8 a.m., officials announced that various agencies have been able to breach a second wall in the warehouse to facilitate their search. So far, they've been able to search just 20 percent of the building. And they expect the work at the warehouse to continue for "several days."An Oakland fire battalion chief described the process as "somber." She said they have been "mindful" and "compassionate" as they removed debris "literally bucket by bucket."After searching only 20 percent of the warehouse, they've discovered 24 victims.They expect that number to rise."It was quiet, it was heart-breaking," the battalion chief said.The chief said that they've yet to locate the source of the fire, or search the staircase to the second-floor mezzanine.