Officials Search 20 Percent of Oakland's Ghost Ship Warehouse, Discover 24 Fire Victims

Here are some quick updates from the Ghost Ship Oakland Warehouse Fire in Oakland:This morning, at 8 a.m., officials announced that various agencies have been able to breach a second wall in the warehouse to facilitate their search. So far, they've been able to search just 20 percent of the building. And they expect the work at the warehouse to continue for "several days."An Oakland fire battalion chief described the process as "somber." She said they have been "mindful" and "compassionate" as they removed debris "literally bucket by bucket."After searching only 20 percent of the warehouse, they've discovered 24 victims.They expect that number to rise."It was quiet, it was heart-breaking," the battalion chief said.The chief said that they've yet to locate the source of the fire, or search the staircase to the second-floor mezzanine.