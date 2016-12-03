Seven Days

Archives | RSS

Saturday, December 3, 2016

Was Operator of Oakland Warehouse Fire Venue 'Warned' of Safety Issues, 'Illegal' Construction, Danger?

City had been investigating the building

By Nick Miller
Sat, Dec 3, 2016 at 1:27 PM

Email
Print
Derrick Ion Almena allegedly operates the Ghost Ship venue and Satya Yuga art collective, the site of last night's Oakland warehouse fire. Just hours after the blaze killed presumably several dozen people, he posted the following Facebook:

click to enlarge screen_shot_2016-12-03_at_12.02.55_pm.png

But several commenters on Ion's page accused him of being warned by local law enforcement, building officials, and even friends that his warehouse parties and event space was dangerous.

click to enlarge screen_shot_2016-12-03_at_12.31.56_pm.png
click to enlarge screen_shot_2016-12-03_at_12.32.35_pm.png

Ion has yet to respond to social-media messages, or phone calls and texts to a number for Satya Yuga.

City of Oakland records show several "habitability" complaints made against the property's owner, the latest on November 14,  specifically citing an "illegal interior building structure." Officials also visited the building on that date.

A city investigation against the warehouse was ongoing when the fire hit last night.

As the Express also reported: "On November 13. another complaint had been lodged against the property's owner alleging "a ton of garbage piling up on the property" next to the warehouse, including possibly "hazardous" materials."

The Express will update this post with more information.
  |  

Comments (2)

Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

Anonymous and pseudonymous comments will be removed.

Author Archives

Readers also liked…

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Recent Issues

Nov 23, 2016
Nov 16, 2016
Nov 9, 2016

Nov 2, 2016
Oct 26, 2016
Oct 19, 2016
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2016

OTHER YEARS

© 2016 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation