Was Operator of Oakland Warehouse Fire Venue 'Warned' of Safety Issues, 'Illegal' Construction, Danger?

By Nick Miller
Sat, Dec 3, 2016 at 1:27 PM
Derick Ion allegedly operates the Ghost Ship venue and Satya Yuga art collective, the site of last night's Oakland warehouse fire. Just hours after the blaze killed presumably several dozen people
, he posted the following Facebook:
But several commenters on Ion's page accused him of being warned by local law enforcement, building officials, and even friends that his warehouse parties and event space was dangerous.
Ion has yet to respond to social-media messages, or phone calls and texts to a number for Satya Yuga.
City of Oakland records show several "habitability" complaints made against the property's owner
, the latest on November 14, specifically citing an "illegal interior building structure." Officials also visited the building on that date.
A city investigation against the warehouse was ongoing when the fire hit last night.
As the Express
also reported: "On November 13. another complaint had been lodged against the property's owner alleging "a ton of garbage piling up on the property" next to the warehouse, including possibly "hazardous" materials."
The
Express will update this post with more information.