Activists begin joining hands against Trump in Oakland pic.twitter.com/rdSGZZUypX — Nick Miller (@NickMiller510) November 13, 2016

After five days of nighttime Oakland protests, several thousand demonstrators peacefully linked hands and circumnavigated Lake Merritt on Sunday afternoon to protest Donald Trump and hate crimes.The vibe of the protest belied the intense actions each night since Trump's election as president. Families overtook the lake and kids played tag on the grass. Old-guard activists sat in lawn chairs holding signs. And, near Grand Avenue, some people even danced.A snarky post on Twitter likened the afternoon more as a Georges Seurat painting than a protest. And, for sure, law-enforcement presence was minimal.Theestimates anywhere from 5,000 to 10,000 people converged on the lake, which is 3.7 miles round.