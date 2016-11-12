Seven Days

Saturday, November 12, 2016

Thousand Plan To Join Hands Around Oakland's Lake Merritt In Protest of Trump on Sunday

Demonstration begins at 3 p.m.

By Nick Miller
Sat, Nov 12, 2016 at 1:57 PM

Since Election Day, protests have overtaken Oakland. But on Sunday, the demonstrations will move out of downtown and into the afternoon. Thousands plan to join-hands at Lake Merritt, beginning at 3 p.m., in a peaceful show of solidarity against president-elect Donald Trump.

Organizer Allison White told the San Francisco Chronicle that she thought only a few friends would attend when she created the Facebook page earlier this week.

As of Saturday afternoon, the event page had been shared more than 36,000 times, and nearly 15,000 have expressed interest in attending.

Look for more coverage of Oakland's anti-Trump protests at EastBayExpress.com.

