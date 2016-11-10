Oakland Officials Describe Vandalism After Anti-Donald Trump Rally As Some Of Worst They've Seen

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

Reaching out to business owners to offer resources and support in the aftermath of last night's destruction. #RealOaklandRespectsOakland pic.twitter.com/ihZ8hOoizm — L.Gibson McElhaney (@LynetteGM) November 10, 2016

Students from Arise High School in Oakland walk out to protest Trump pic.twitter.com/hf9PvkpbGy — Nick Miller (@NickMiller510) November 10, 2016

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf patiently listens as high-school demonstrators protest Trump pic.twitter.com/hVcEU78z8u — Nick Miller (@NickMiller510) November 10, 2016

"Fuck Trump."These angry, powerful words also became a truism of downtown Oakland this morning: After last night's anti-Trump protest, vandals emblazoned it all over town — on dozens of local businesses and buildings, sidewalks, and windows.A common sight this morning was also solemn workers abating graffiti and replacing shattered windows — too many to count — and shocked downtowners snapping pictures of the extreme damage.The anti-Trump vandalism and destruction even spread to Chinatown and Old Oakland. Some city officials described it as the worst they'd seen in recent years.The spree of destruction occurred after last evening's otherwise peaceful demonstration and march, where more than 7,000 otherwise activists took to downtown's streets to protest's Trump's election.By 9 p.m., however, the march had splintered into several smaller groups. Police in "riot gear" and on motorcycles attempted to corral these activists as they ignited numerous trash fires in downtown's streets — and even some inside buildings. But there were too many to contain.Protesters shattered windows of locally owned businesses and corporate banks alike. One would have to estimate that the vandalism caused several hundreds-of-thousands of dollars in damage.Oakland police reported thirty arrests last night. Officials also pointed out that only twelve of those cited were city residents — the argument being that Oakland has become a destination where agitators gravitate to inflict indiscriminate damage during protests and unrest.This morning, at the intersection of Telegraph Avenue and Broadway, Mayor Libby Schaaf and other officials held a press conference to denounce the vandalism — but also empathize with the protesters anger and frustration.Schaaf and council members pleaded with activists to remain peaceful during what is expected to be another protest tonight.The mayor's remarks were delayed by young anti-Trump protesters from Aspire High School in East Oakland and other schools, who chanted and yelled directly at the mayor.Last night, fourteen regional law-enforcement agencies converged on downtown to assist the Oakland Police Department, according to officials. Activists driving a large flat-bed truck intended to head to Jack London Square during the march, but law-enforcement blockades prevented the thousands of people from moving west of Eighth Street. Oakland police also walked parallel to the marchers during the procession and prevented the throng from entering the hospitality districts on Telegraph and east of Grand.It's unclear how many protesters will return to the streets this evening. Facebook pages coordinating actions for November 10 show only a few hundred RSVPs, as opposed to more than 10,000 for events on Wednesday night.