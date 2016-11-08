ELECTION RESULTS: Follow Us For Live Updates, News, and Analysis on Election Day

UPDATE, 12:15 p.m.
: Not a ton to report until the polls shut ... so let’s take a peek at the dough that drives democracy:
As of this morning here in the East Bay, special interests will likely end up spending well over $16 million on Measure HH, the Oakland “soda tax” initiative. Former-NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg dumped a fortune into that race — and also the Oakland school board contests (see below). By far the most spent on an East Bay race.
Also in the Town, City Council candidates Peggy Moore and Rebecca Kaplan together threw more than $200,000 at their at-large race. Moore's campaign is showing some five-digit debt going into Election Day, and it's unclear whether her campaign coffers will make a dent into the Kaplan brand.
As mentioned above, some serious money went into the Oakland school board races this year, more than a quarter-million dollars spent on five candidates alone, with independent-expenditure money directed by GO Public Schools. (Read Darwin BondGraham's recent news investigation into this
.)
In Berkeley, front-running mayoral candidates both spent over $100,000 on their campaigns: Laurie Capitelli with $110,000 plus from his own coffers, and $16,000 from the Berkeley Police Association PAC; and Jesse Arreguin with $78,000 raised and $22,000 from a PAC backing him and other progressive candidates.
In the city of Alameda, the California Apartment Association’s IE has spent $170,000 as of deadline in hopes of trouncing renter protections. And nearly as much in the City of Richmond, where a CAA committee dumped $86,000 to impede Measure L.
And statewide, “Big Pharma” reported spending north of $109 million to defeat Proposition 61. “Big Tobacco” tried to smoke out Prop. 56 with $66 million in expenditures — and a total of $90 million was spent on that measure overall. Some $60 million went into Prop. 51. And it took more than $18 million to try to legalize pot and green-light Prop. 64.
All this is just a reminder that, sadly, Election Day is a pay to play game. Good luck, America. (Nick Miller
)
Nov. 8, 11:33 AM
: It's all happening ...
And, when polls close in the East Bay at 8 p.m., we'll be updating local races and measures right here on this blog.
Follow the Express
team on Twitter for even more news, analysis, and updates:
Official Express Twitter account: @EastBayExpress
Editor-in Chief Nick Miller: @NickMiller510
Staff Writer Darwin BondGraham: @DarwinBondGraha
Miller will also be live on KALW Local Public Radio 91.7FM in San Francisco from 9 to 11 p.m.
, as the East Bay election analyst, so tune in!
And look out for more Election Day post-mortems on our website this Wednesday.