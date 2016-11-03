Alameda District Attorney Charges Another Oakland Cop with Crimes Related to Sex Exploitation Scandal

-
Oakland Police Officer Terryl Smith.
Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O'Malley filed criminal charges
today against Terryl Smith, an ex-Oakland police officer who was investigated as part of the department's recent sex crime scandal.
Smith, who resigned from OPD in May, is being charged with five misdemeanor counts of unauthorized furnishing of a local criminal record.
According to a declaration filed by District Attorney Inspector Jim Taranto, Smith illegally searched three police databases for records related to the young woman who went by the name Celeste Guap. Smith conducted the searches between January and April of this year. Taranto wrote that Smith "had no apparent lawful purpose for accessing this information."
The Express first reported
Smith's illegal use of police computer databases in June.
Guap previously told the Express
that she had sex with Smith, sometimes in his vehicle while it was parked under the I-880 freeway in downtown Oakland near the police headquarters building. The Contra Costa DA also found evidence that Smith met up with Guap for sex in Richmond. Guap said that Smith and other Oakland cops knew she was a sex worker. The Contra Costa DA and Alameda DA, however, both appear to have found no evidence that Smith exploited Guap when she was under the age of 18.