Seven Days

Archives | RSS

Thursday, November 3, 2016

Alameda District Attorney Charges Another Oakland Cop with Crimes Related to Sex Exploitation Scandal

By Darwin BondGraham
Thu, Nov 3, 2016 at 5:28 PM

Email
Print
Oakland Police Officer Terryl Smith.
  • Oakland Police Officer Terryl Smith.
Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O'Malley filed criminal charges today against Terryl Smith, an ex-Oakland police officer who was investigated as part of the department's recent sex crime scandal.

Smith, who resigned from OPD in May, is being charged with five misdemeanor counts of unauthorized furnishing of a local criminal record.

According to a declaration filed by District Attorney Inspector Jim Taranto, Smith illegally searched three police databases for records related to the young woman who went by the name Celeste Guap. Smith conducted the searches between January and April of this year. Taranto wrote that Smith "had no apparent lawful purpose for accessing this information."

The Express first reported Smith's illegal use of police computer databases in June.

Guap previously told the Express that she had sex with Smith, sometimes in his vehicle while it was parked under the I-880 freeway in downtown Oakland near the police headquarters building. The Contra Costa DA also found evidence that Smith met up with Guap for sex in Richmond. Guap said that Smith and other Oakland cops knew she was a sex worker. The Contra Costa DA and Alameda DA, however, both appear to have found no evidence that Smith exploited Guap when she was under the age of 18.

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Anonymous and pseudonymous comments will be removed.

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Recent Issues

Oct 26, 2016
Oct 19, 2016
Oct 12, 2016

Oct 5, 2016
Sep 28, 2016
Sep 21, 2016
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2016

OTHER YEARS

© 2016 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation