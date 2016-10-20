Oakland Police Officer Ryan Walterhouse Arrested on Conspiracy Charges

Another Oakland police officer has been arrested for allegedly engaging in a conspiracy. Officer Ryan Walterhouse was detained by members of his own department yesterday when he showed up to work. He was booked at 1:21 a.m. today at the Alameda County Jail, but made bail.Multiple sources close to the police department said Walterhouse is being investigated for obstruction of justice and a prostitution-related offense.Walterhouse allegedly slept with a sex worker, and then traded confidential law enforcement information about police vice operations to see the sex worker again.According to the Oakland police, Walterhouse's arrest followed an investigation that was unrelated to the recent sex crime scandal involving multiple Oakland cops who exploited a teenager who used the alias Celeste Guap.Walterhouse was hired by the Oakland police in 2014 after he graduated from the Alameda County Sheriff's 151st academy. According to public records, Walterhouse is 26-years-old and grew up in the East Bay, attending Bishop O'Dowd High School in Oakland. He graduated in 2012 from Indiana State University where he played varsity baseball.He was a patrol officer who worked OPD Area 3, a part of the city that includes the San Antonio and Fruitvale neighborhoods which are known as "the tracks," because they are concentrated areas of sex work activity.Jim Chanin, an attorney who is involved in efforts to reform the Oakland Police Department, said Walterhouse’s arrest is “further indication that while some of these newer officers are a credit to department, there were serious flaws in the hiring process in the last two-to-four years.”Chanin thinks the department needs to take a careful look at all officers who are about to pass through probation to ensure that the city hires cops who will follow the law.