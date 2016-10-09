Hapless Chargers Punt Win to First-Place Oakland Raiders

click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of the Raiders
-
Michael Crabtree reels in a fourth-and-two fade pass for a touchdown in the third quarter.
The struggling San Diego Chargers gifted the gritty Raiders a win this afternoon in Oakland — but a porous Silver and Black defense did its best to blow the victory.
The Chargers, perhaps the league's most gaffe-prone team this season, especially in the final quarter, committed four turnovers. Punter Drew Kaser shanked a 16 yarder
, which led to a Raider touchdown.
But the lowlight for the Bolts was with the game on the line, when Kaser inexplicably botched the hold on what would have been a game-tying, 36-yard field goal
.
Despite these turnovers and an overwhelming time-of-possession advantage (36:17 to 23:42), the Raiders just inched out the win, 34-31
After the game, Coach Jack Del Rio told reporters that his defense has a tendency to do some of its own gift-giving by allowing big plays, which is keeping these teams in games.
He said the guys needed to "stop playing Santa Claus."
Coach didn't name names, but it was clear that safety Reggie Nelson and defensive back David Amerson botched multiple coverages. Tyrell Williams burned Amerson on a 29-yard post-route TD early in the game, no thanks to Nelson's blown help. And Williams also shook Amerson for a 50-yarder after the DB took a bogus angle on a tackle.
These defensive woes again highlighted the Raider secondary's trouble with smaller, speedier wideouts.
And the team allowed more than 400 yards in offense for the fourth time this season.
On the upside, it was the strongest showing of the year by Amari Cooper (138 yards, including a 64-yard shake 'n' bake touchdown). Sebastian Janikowski drained four field goals. New acquisition Perry Riley Jr. caused two fumbles and led the squad in tackles. And Sean Smith and Karl Joseph both notched interceptions.
But the game's defining moment was another let-it-ride move by "Black Jack" Del Rio: On fourth-and-two, he called for a Derek Carr-to-Michael Crabtree fade route — which they executed flawlessly for a 21-yard touchdown. After a two-point conversion to Cooper, the Raiders took a 27-24 lead into the fourth.
Carr was careless out the gate, throwing a pick on the first drive of the day and nearly a second on the next possession. He also nearly threw one in the second half while threatening to score. The third-year QB experienced a more robust pass rush than in the previous four games, and his spirals lacked accuracy perhaps because of this. His quarterback rating was the lowest so far this year, at 50.7
While Cooper's afternoon was huge — it could've been bigger. He experienced end-zone issues, twice unable to drag his toes on touchdown grabs.
The backfield platoon struggled without Latavius Murray, as well, notching just more than three yards a carry and just 76 yards.
Yet, it's another win for the team, which is now tied in first with the Denver Broncos, who lost to the same squad the Raiders fell to in week two, the Atlanta Falcons.