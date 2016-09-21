Sacramento Mayor Kevin Johnson Hit in Face with Pie at Event, Assaults Protester in 'Bloody' Scene

By Nick Miller
Wed, Sep 21, 2016 at 9:02 PM
click to enlarge
Multiple sources have confirmed that Sacramento Mayor, former NBA star, and UC Berkeley standout was hit in the face with a pie tonight at a dinner event — then he tackled and assaulted the protester in a "bloody" brawl.
Sources in attendance have told the Express
that, during the meal, a protester ran at the mayor and threw a store-bought pie in his face.
After this, the protester reportedly said something to Johnson. This prompted him to allegedly tackle the protester and punch him in the face "repeatedly," more than half a dozen times, landing "five to 10."
One witness described it as a "bloody pulp."
Ambulances and fire department arrived at the scene.
The event was in celebration of Sacramento's Farm-to-Fork week, and was held at the Edible Garden at Johnson's high-school alma mater, Sacramento High School, a charter school under the St. HOPE umbrella. Alice Waters of Chez Panisse has helped with projects at this garden in the past.
There were nearly 200 in attendance at the dinner, including a few dozen high-school students, according to sources. This major event was also attended by the city's top restaurateurs.
After the incident, sources say Johnson was given a change of clothes and afterward addressed the audience at the podium, apologizing, and receiving applause.
Johnson even brought UFC fighter Urijah Faber, who was in attendance, up to the podium and joked about the assault.
Protesters occasionally have dogged Johnson on the heels of sexual-misconduct allegations that resurfaced last year
. He was booed at a Hillary Clinton event at Sacramento City College, for instance.
The Express
reached out to the mayor's chief of staff and the Sacramento Police Department to discuss the incident.
More information soon.